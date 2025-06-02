Police push for new information in unsolved murder of ride-share driver

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are pushing for more information to try to find answers in the murder of a ride-share driver.

Brandon Dean, 39, was shot and killed in McKeesport in May 2024.

Allegheny County Police said Dean was a ride-share driver.

Their investigation shows that he picked up four people from an abandoned home on the 2900 block of Palmgreen Street. He was shot multiple times moments later near the intersection of Palmgreen and Douglas streets.

Officers found him inside the vehicle, where he died.

Police say they have not been able to identify the four people involved. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be made anonymously to the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Police said no detail is too small.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group