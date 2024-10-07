Police in Manor Township asking for public’s help locating wanted suspect

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in an Armstrong County community are asking the public to help them find a wanted man.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Colby James Smith, 31, of Manor Township.

Police say he has been charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, false reports to law enforcement authorities, and numerous summary traffic offenses including; failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while operating privileges are suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle, careless driving and reckless driving.

Officers say the charges are related to an incident that happened on Sept. 24 at 7:05 a.m.

Smith is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are also calling for him to turn himself into Judge Kenneth Bussard.

He is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to call the 911 non-emergency line (724-548-5105) or to message the Manor Township Police Department on Facebook.

