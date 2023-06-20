Police officer rescues raccoon from jar in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A police officer took time out of his day to rescue a raccoon from a jar in McCandless.

Police were called to a tree between two buildings where a raccoon had climbed into a tree with a clear jar stuck on its head.

Officer Todd Ray told Channel 11 that he was able to use a tool that pries doors open to help remove the jar.

“I was able to reach up far enough within the tree and I just latched on to the back of the jar and pulled the jar forward,” said Ray. “The raccoon just dipped its head and it came right off.”

It is not clear how the jar ended up on the raccoon’s head but Officer Ray thinks it was a jelly jar with jelly left inside.

