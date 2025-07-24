Local

Police responding to active incident in Tarentum, residents asked to avoid the area

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police are responding to an active incident in Tarentum.
By WPXI.com News Staff

TARENTUM, Pa. — Police are responding to an active incident in Tarentum.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police have been in the 600 block of East 8th Avenue since 2:25 p.m.

Tarentum Police are asking everyone to avoid that area until further notice.              

