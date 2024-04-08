Police searching for 18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Braddock

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old man is charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Braddock.

The shooting happened along Margaretta Street near Pitcairn Street at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

Jeramyah Pollard, 16, was killed in the shooting. Another teenager was taken to a local hospital.

When talking to witnesses, detectives learned a group of people were involved in an altercation at a nearby park before the shooting.

Some of the people arrived at a home on Moody Street. Darien Wallace, 18, left the house with a handgun.

Wallace allegedly caught up with the group a short time later and shot Pollard.

Wallace is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

He is considered to be potentially armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Wallace should not approach him and call 911.

If you have information on Wallace’s whereabouts, call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

