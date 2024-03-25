Police searching for 2 men involved in Arnold shootout

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are looking for two men who they say were involved in a shootout in broad daylight Sunday evening.

It happened along Cherry Alley between 14th and 15th Streets around 5:45 p.m. Multiple homes, cars, and construction material were hit by bullets.

Neighbors in Arnold say they’re fed up with recent violence in town.

“It’s hitting closer to home. Literally,” said Michael Martin.

Martin was out for a walk with his son Monday afternoon on Fourth Avenue where the homes and cars were struck.

The two men allegedly involved in the shootout ran from the scene, and police have not found them.

“I have concerns for the neighborhood, especially the kids around here,” Martin said. “I’ve been here for 14 years, and I’m concerned about the neighborhood and stuff like that because it was never like this before.”

He’s not alone. Another neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek he’s glad no one was hurt in the crossfire.

“Too many kids and stuff that could’ve been injured who are innocent,” the neighbor said.

Police were back on scene Monday taking pictures and scouring the area for any other evidence that might help them in their investigation.

“Law enforcement can only do so much, but I mean, they’re working,” Martin said. “I’ve noticed it lately they’ve been working hard at this.”

Neighbors hope the suspects can be caught quickly.

“Justice will prevail.”

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, you’re asked to give them a call.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group