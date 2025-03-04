Police searching for missing teen last seen in Plum who doesn’t have necessary medication

PLUM, Pa. — Allegheny County police are asking for help finding a missing teen in the Plum area who they say doesn’t have necessary medication.

Police say Ember Knopp, 15, left the Familylinks facility in the 700 block of Center Road around 6:40 p.m. She was last seen heading towards Boyce Park.

Ember has blonde hair, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last known to be wearing a purple coat with a black fur hood, jeans and a burgundy backpack.

Anyone who sees Ember should call 911.

