Police searching for suspect in string of vehicle thefts in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a recent string of thefts from vehicles in Indiana County.

District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the thefts happened Tuesday and Wednesday in White Township.

At least five vehicles were broken into in parking lots along Oakland Avenue and Lilac Street.

A pistol was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Police said a backpack with an Apple Macbook, a purse and wallet and cash were stolen from other vehicles.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video at the Sheetz on Ben Franklin Road South. He went north toward Shelly Drive and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike swoosh on the front, a black beanie hat, a black backpack, black gloves, black sweatpants, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police by calling 724-357-1960.

