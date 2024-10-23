Local

Police urge drivers to slow down amid spike in crashes on Interstate 70

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Police urge drivers to slow down amid spike in crashes on Interstate 70

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Interstate 70 between Washington and Wheeling has seen a significant increase in crashes over the last few months.

NBC affiliate WTOV reports that backups have nearly become a daily occurrence between 2-Mile Hill and West Alexander and cause delays, injuries and deaths.

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi with the Pennsylvania State Police told WTOV that he and officials in West Virginia are working to get to the bottom of the issue.

Gagliardi said most of the crashes have been because of driver error and he advises travelers to slow down.

“There’s usually some sort of driving action that is happening to occur that crash. Following too closely, speeding, trying to pass people on shoulders. We’ve seen it all, especially on I-70,” Gagliardi said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man stabbed, killed on Montour Trail was Liquor Enforcement Officer for PA State Police
  • One Direction’s Liam Payne had ‘pink cocaine’ in system when he died: reports
  • DangeRuss: Primanti Bros. releases new sandwich after QB Russell Wilson leads Steelers to win
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivors share their stories at annual Eradicate Hate Summit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read