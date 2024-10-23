Police urge drivers to slow down amid spike in crashes on Interstate 70

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Interstate 70 between Washington and Wheeling has seen a significant increase in crashes over the last few months.

NBC affiliate WTOV reports that backups have nearly become a daily occurrence between 2-Mile Hill and West Alexander and cause delays, injuries and deaths.

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi with the Pennsylvania State Police told WTOV that he and officials in West Virginia are working to get to the bottom of the issue.

Gagliardi said most of the crashes have been because of driver error and he advises travelers to slow down.

“There’s usually some sort of driving action that is happening to occur that crash. Following too closely, speeding, trying to pass people on shoulders. We’ve seen it all, especially on I-70,” Gagliardi said.

