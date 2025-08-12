Police using ‘every resource available’ to find missing Greensburg man

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The last time anyone in Ruben Carranza’s family saw or heard from him was Monday, July 28. That’s when he borrowed his grandpa’s car — a 2002 Toyota Avalon.

His silence is something both police and Carranza’s family said is very unlike him.

“He’s never disappeared before,” said Detective Sgt. Justin Scalzo of the Greensburg Police Department. “He’s never went where nobody didn’t know [sic] where he was at for more than a few hours.”

That car was found over the weekend off of Ridge Road in Acme.

“It appeared to have just be abandoned there off of a trail and kind of concealed inside the woods,” Scalzo said.

Drone 11 flew over that scene Monday afternoon. Police have not revealed the exact location of where the car was found.

“It’s not uncommon for vehicles to be just abandoned on some of these properties up there where this vehicle was discovered,” Scalzo told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “It appears the vehicle had to be in a different location prior to it being abandoned in that specific place in Acme, Pa.”

When police first went public about Carranza’s disappearance, they said the family believed he could be suffering a mental health episode, and worried he could hurt himself.

“Nothing’s really changed on that,” Scalzo said. “It gets more concerning for his well-being the more time that passes, and we’re going on two weeks now.”

His mom thinks there’s more to it.

“There are definitely people not being honest or not saying anything that know something,” Dawn Rose said.

Police said they are investigating every tip that comes in and are asking anyone who might know anything to report it, even anonymously.

“We’re going to continue to use every resource available to find Ruben,” Scalzo said.

“I just want to know where my son is,” Rose added. “Just, bring him back.”

