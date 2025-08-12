Greensburg family pleads for answers after still missing son’s vehicle is found hidden in rural area

ACME, Pa. — It’s been an emotional two weeks for Ruben Carranza’s mom, Dawn Rose.

“I just want answers,” she told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek on Monday.

She and her husband were in Canada for a family reunion at the end of July when she got a call from her dad.

“He said he [Ruben] borrowed his car on Monday and hadn’t brought it back,” Rose said.

That was on July 30, two days after Carranza borrowed the car. At first, his mom was mad. But then she checked his phone activity.

“The phone hadn’t been used at all since like early a.m. on Tuesday. I went from mad to like, ‘oh crap. There’s something wrong,” Rose said.

Family and police were initially concerned that Carranza may be in a situation where he would self-harm. But now, his mom said she’s not sure that’s the case.

On Saturday, someone who lives near Ridge Road in Acme noticed the car hidden away on private property and called police.

Police said after their investigation, they determined someone had purposefully hidden the car there. They said it was taken somewhere else on July 29, the day after it was borrowed, and then moved to Ridge Road on August 5. That’s the same day Channel 11 spoke with Greensburg Police Detective Justin Scalzo.

Police said that is not a coincidence.

“I think because of word getting out, whoever hid it the first time, felt like they had to hide it better,” Rose said.

Now, a bigger investigation has started to find Carranza.

His mom showed Channel 11 pictures of his tattoos on his right arm.

He has a tattoo of a knife referencing the movie, “Dune,” on his right upper arm, a tattoo from the book, “Where the Wild Things Are,” on his right hand with some other symbols, and a skull with a rose on his thigh.

Some photos show Carranza with a mustache, but the family said he does not currently have one.

Rose thinks someone out there knows something that will help find her son.

“Bring him back! So I can do whatever the next step is,” she said. “I just want my son back.”

She said she’s holding out hope that Carranza is okay, but said it’s tough. If he is okay, she just wants him to reach out and let his family know.

If you have any information about Carranza or his disappearance, you’re asked to call the Greensburg police; you can remain anonymous.

