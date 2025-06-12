Popular South Side music venue to reopen at end of July

PITTSBURGH — The reopening date for a beloved music venue in Pittsburgh’s South Side has been revealed.

Club Cafe announced on Wednesday that their grand reopening is set for July 31-August 3.

Organizers say people can expect live music, cold drinks, familiar faces and a few surprises during the four-day celebration.

Club Cafe was a staple venue in the South Side for 25 years before shutting down in 2024.

The co-founders of Keystone Artist Connect announced in April that they would be reopening the space, with a promise to preserve the venue’s role while bringing in a fresh vision to enhance the business’s reputation.

More announcements about Club Cafe are expected in the coming weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group