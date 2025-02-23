Popular Washington County tavern announces reopening date nearly 3 years after devastating fire

ELRAMA, Pa. — Nearly three years after a devastating fire, a popular Washington County tavern is reopening.

Elrama Tavern, which has been in business for decades, was destroyed by a fire in April 2022. Since then, the owners have been working to rebuild.

Early Sunday morning, the long-anticipated announcement was made — Elrama Tavern will reopen its doors on Monday. The reopening comes less than a week after a “soft opening” with friends and family.

“After a challenging journey following a fire in March 2022, we are thrilled to share our beautiful, cozy and inviting brand new space with you,” a statement on the tavern’s website says.

The tavern’s menu will feature some old favorites, like homemade sauces and soups, but there will also be new dishes to try.

The tavern is open Monday-Saturday. Bar hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday-Saturday. The kitchen runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday-Saturday.

