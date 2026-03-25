Porter Wright opts for sole partner-in-charge of Pittsburgh office after three years of co-leaders

PITTSBURGH — Law firm Porter Wright’s Pittsburgh office, helmed by co-partners-in-charge for the past three years, is returning to one leader as the other steps down.

Kristen Del Sole has been appointed the sole leader of the law firm’s downtown office. Del Sole came aboard in 2021 from K&L Gates LLP, the region’s second-largest law firm where she was a partner and built a 25-year career.

Del Sole and John McIntyre were named co-partners-in-charge of Porter Wright’s Pittsburgh office in March 2023. McIntyre, who also joined the firm five years ago, is retiring as of the end of March.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group