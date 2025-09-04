Portion of McKnight Road under lane restriction tonight for improvement project

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Part of McKnight Road in Ross and McCandless townships will be under a lane restriction tonight for an improvement project.

PennDOT officials say Route 4003 will have a single-lane restriction in each direction as needed between Seibert Road and Nelson Run Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Crews will conduct sawing and sealing operations on the road.

This work is part of a $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project started in February 2024 between Venture Street and Perrymont Road in the City of Pittsburgh, and Ross and McCandless townships, including Babcock Boulevard/Evergreen Road.

The project is expected to conclude this summer.

Remaining work in the southbound direction includes drainage updates, milling and paving, and side road adjustments under a lane closure. In the northbound direction, side road adjustments and ramp work will occur.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

