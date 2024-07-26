Portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike to see overnight closure this weekend

PENNSYLVANIA — Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed overnight over the weekend.

I-76 from Exit 298 (Morgantown) and Exit 312 (Downingtown) will be closed in both directions on Sunday, July 28 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews will be performing aerial electrical work at MP 299.27 and a bridge beam placement at MP 301.03, Turnpike officials said.

Motorists are advised to use the following detours:

EASTBOUND DETOUR

• PA Route 10 South 1 mile

• PA Route 23 East 12.4 miles

• PA Route 100 South 9 miles

• Re-enter Downingtown Interchange #312

WESTBOUND DETOUR

• PA Route 100 North 9.0 miles

• PA Route 23 West 12.4 miles

• PA Route 10 North 1 .0 mile

• Re-enter Morgantown Interchange #298

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers. Digital message signs will also provide information on this closure.

