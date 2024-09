PITTSBURGH — A portion of Walnut Street in Shadyside will be shut down Friday.

City of Pittsburgh officials said Walnut Street between Copeland Street and Bellefonte Street will be closed from 12 to 10 p.m.

The closure is to accommodate the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Maser Galleries at 5427 Walnut Street.

