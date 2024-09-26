Fugitive arrested after police incident in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man with active warrants was arrested after an hours-long police situation in Pine Township.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies say James Bernard Lee-Livingston, 28, has been a fugitive since December 2023.

Police say he violated his parole connected to a DUI charge where he took a guilty plea. He also had a warrant out of the City of Pittsburgh.

Lee-Livingston was involved in a domestic dispute in the area of Babcock Boulevard near Valencia Borough in Pine Township on Wednesday that led to a massive police presence. This is also where he lived.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office set up surveillance and saw Lee-Livingston approach an Uber driver outside of his house in that area at around 6:30 p.m.

Police pulled that Uber over while it was still in the driveway.

Lee-Livingston exited the vehicle and ran away by the was arrested along a nearby tree line at the end of his yard.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Details on the domestic situation that caused the initial response from police in Pine Township are not available at this time but will be released as they are made available.

