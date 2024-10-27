Possible vehicle explosion in Whitehall under investigation

WHITEHALL, Pa. — An investigation is underway after an apparent vehicle explosion in Whitehall.

Police and the Allegheny County Bomb Squad were called to a home at the 4400 block of E. Barlind Drive in Whitehall after community members heard a “loud bang” and saw smoke around 6 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer who responded to the scene saw a blue Toyota SUV with blown out windows in the home’s driveway.

Officials tell us that this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public. No injuries were reported.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.

