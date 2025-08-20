Postal workers in Ross Township train to prevent dog bites

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — U.S. Postal Service officials want more people to be aware of the dangers of dog bites.

On Wednesday, the McKnight Post Office in Ross Township held a presentation with an expert dog trainer, hoping to educate letter carriers about how to stay safe when dogs get too close.

The USPS reports that more than 6,000 postal workers were attacked last year. Seventeen incidents happened in Pittsburgh.

“It can disrupt your whole neighborhood, and not to mention the carrier’s family,” said Amber Tate, station manager at the McKnight Post Office. “Often we have to make sure shots are involved, and infection or if there’s further injury.”

If you know the mail is coming, officials say, it’s important to make sure that your door is locked and your dog is restrained.

Two postal workers were honored back in June for stopping a dog attack.

Tony Kriley and Jamie Sevens were on their route in Mount Oliver in March when they saw a pit bull mauling a woman.

They ran to help and sprayed the dog with deterrent.

Both mail carriers received the Postmaster General’s Hero Award.

