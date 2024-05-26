Potato Patch-themed bumper cars make debut as Kennywood’s newest attraction

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s newest attraction made its debut at the park on Saturday.

The park held a grand opening ceremony for the all-new Potato Patch fries-themed bumper cars on Saturday morning, showing guests the attraction’s transformation. Each car looks like the park’s iconic snack, complete with fries, oozing cheese sauce and an oversized fork.

Soon after the ceremony, guests got to try out the attraction for the first time this season.

The attraction is dubbed “Potato Smash” — a name selected by fans during a weeklong sweepstakes in March.

Although the ride is now officially a part of Kennywood’s lineup, the celebration isn’t over yet. Twenty lucky guests will be selected for a Potato Smash-ing Contest on June 12. Those interested in taking part in the contest can enter for the chance to participate by clicking here. The “top tubers” win 2024 Gold Season Passes.

The upgrade to the bumper car ride is part of Kennywood’s multi-million-dollar park improvement project.

