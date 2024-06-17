Section of busy Carnegie road to close for 5 months, officials say

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A section of a busy road in Carnegie is expected to close for five months.

Campbells Run Road between Newell Street and the Public Works District 2 maintenance garage (1081 Campbells Run Road) will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Crews will work on construction of a retaining wall, milling and paving, drainage improvements and installation of a guide rail, officials said.

The closure is expected to end in November.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group