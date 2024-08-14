Power of pickles: Picklesburgh helps Downtown visitor recovery with record-breaking attendance

PITTSBURGH — Picklesburgh continues to be a popular event for people from Pittsburgh and beyond.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says the briny-based food festival brought in more than 250,000 people to the city from July 18-21. That’s a 27% increase over last year’s record-breaking attendance numbers.

Officials say the food festival helped the city completely recover to pre-pandemic visitor traffic in July.

“Our organization is focused on supporting Downtown’s recovery and innovative events like Picklesburgh put Downtown Pittsburgh on the map as a not-to-be-missed summer destination for the masses,” said PDP President & CEO Jeremy Waldrup. “It’s great to see hundreds of thousands of people from all over the region, the country, and even the world coming here to explore, shop, dine and experience the best our city has to offer, inspiring future visits into the Triangle to support local businesses and enjoy our city.”

Officials say nearly 50,000 people who traveled from out of state to Pittsburgh in July did so for Picklesburgh.

