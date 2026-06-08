Powerball ticket sold in Westmoreland County wins $150,000

PITTSBURGH — One lucky person who bought a Powerball ticket in Westmoreland County won big during Saturday night’s drawing!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket sold with Power Play at the Sunoco at 2937 State Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township won $150,000.

The retailer will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-32-55-59-64, and the red Powerball three. This ticket would have been worth $50,000 without the $1 Power Play option. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

More than 27,300 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the June 6 drawing, including a $500,000 prize for a ticket sold in Northampton County.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should be immediately signed on the back.

Players have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $225 million, or $100.3 million cash, for the next drawing.

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