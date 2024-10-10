PPS responds to recent report by City Controller recommending the district seek consulting partner

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is responding to a recently-released special report by City Controller Rachael Heisler.

The report recommends that PPS should seek a consulting partner in a bid to improve board governance and build a “culture of trust.”

It comes amid recent reports that found “significant disagreements” between board members regarding their priorities and their relationship with the superintendent.

Click here to read the full report.

View the full PPS statement below:

“The Pittsburgh Public Schools Board of Directors acknowledges the release of the special report by the Office of the City Controller: Pittsburgh Public Schools Board of Directors, Best Practices to Support Board Effectiveness.

“We recognize the intent of the report is to highlight challenges facing Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS). However, the timing of this report comes after significant progress has already been made, particularly in the area of Board governance.

“We appreciate the report’s focus on collaboration and the importance of a strong, unified relationship between the Board and the Superintendent. This partnership is indeed critical, and we fully agree that establishing appropriate boundaries while working closely together will be key in driving the District forward.

“Over the past year, the Board has made substantial strides to strengthen its governance practices. We are currently working with the Council of Great City Schools (CGCS), which is providing expert board coaching services to improve collaboration and leadership capacity. This partnership is designed to develop a cohesive governance model that prioritizes student achievement and supports effective District leadership. Tailored to the specific needs of large urban school districts like ours, this initiative is a central component of our progress.

“The complexities of school board effectiveness extend beyond the typical purview of a city controller. Governance reform requires a deep understanding of board dynamics and educational leadership, which is why we have partnered with the CGCS to support our ongoing development. We welcome collaboration, but it is important to distinguish between well-intentioned recommendations and the specialized expertise required for effective governance reform.

“Our Board is actively engaged in processes that strengthen our ability to work cohesively and effectively, and the assumptions made in the report do not fully reflect the progress or current state of affairs. While we welcome constructive feedback, it is crucial that assessments of our work are grounded in accurate and up-to-date information.

“With regard to the reference of a formal partnership with City Council, we want to clarify that while no official agreement has been approved by this Board, we remain open and committed to collaboration. We continue to be actively engaged in discussions with the City of Pittsburgh around shared concerns such as school safety, transportation, and expanded learning opportunities, and will continue to explore productive ways to work with the city to benefit our students and families.

“We remain focused on moving forward with effective governance, transparency, and collaboration to ensure the best outcomes for the students of Pittsburgh.”

