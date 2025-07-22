PPS teachers, parents worry about students getting help they need if Baxter building closes

PITTSBURGH — The area’s largest district is taking the next step toward closing schools.

On Monday, Pittsburgh Public Schools had a public hearing about the Baxter building, which houses the Student Achievement Center.

“Believe it or not, students do not want to fail,” a teacher told Channel 11.

Tonight on 11 at 11, reporter Addison Albert hears why some parents and teachers fear students may not get all the help they need if the building is eliminated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group