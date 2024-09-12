President Biden declares major disaster in Pennsylvania areas affected by Tropical Storm Debby

PENNSYLVANIA — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that a major disaster exists in Pennsylvania due to Tropical Storm Debby.

Tropical Storm Debby hit the commonwealth from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, causing major flooding and damage that displaced residents.

The disaster declaration allows federal funding to be made available to people in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments, the White House said.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App.

