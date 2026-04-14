PREVIEW: Defenseman to make NHL debut in final regular-season Penguins game

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It is the end of the regular season for the surprising Pittsburgh Penguins (41-24-16). The underdogs have spent a week flipping the script on everyone who proclaimed they would be one of the worst teams in the NHL. The playoff-bound Penguins finish the regular season Tuesday by visiting the St. Louis Blues (35-33-12) at the Enterprise Center.

The Penguins will use a makeshift lineup with prospects and depth players. So, the Penguins are heavy underdogs Tuesday, and the NHL odds have the Penguins at +176 to win, yet the FanDuel NHL research team shows the Penguins at a 67.7% chance to win.

Tuesday is notable for the NHL debut of Penguins defenseman Jake Livanavage, the college free agent from the University of North Dakota whom the team signed to a two-year entry-level contract last week.

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