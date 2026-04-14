Local

PREVIEW: Defenseman to make NHL debut in final regular-season Penguins game

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
North Dakota Hockey North Dakota defenseman Jake Livanavage (4) North Dakota defenseman Jake Livanavage (4) follows the puck against Quinnipiac in the third period during an NCAA hockey regional game on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Sioux City, S.D. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) (Craig Lassig/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It is the end of the regular season for the surprising Pittsburgh Penguins (41-24-16). The underdogs have spent a week flipping the script on everyone who proclaimed they would be one of the worst teams in the NHL. The playoff-bound Penguins finish the regular season Tuesday by visiting the St. Louis Blues (35-33-12) at the Enterprise Center.

The Penguins will use a makeshift lineup with prospects and depth players. So, the Penguins are heavy underdogs Tuesday, and the NHL odds have the Penguins at +176 to win, yet the FanDuel NHL research team shows the Penguins at a 67.7% chance to win.

Tuesday is notable for the NHL debut of Penguins defenseman Jake Livanavage, the college free agent from the University of North Dakota whom the team signed to a two-year entry-level contract last week.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read