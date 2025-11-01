PREVIEW: Penguins face test against Jets

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-2-2) are the juggernaut that cannot be beaten in regulation. From sloppy games to high-energy efforts, they have points in eight straight games and wins in six of those. The Penguins have the most points in the NHL but get a stiff test Saturday on the third leg of their four-game road trip when they face the team with the second most points, the Winnipeg Jets (8-3-0) at the Canada Life Centre.

The Penguins are a strong underdog on Saturday. They’re a +142 on the moneyline at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Winnipeg is a strong favorite at -172. FanDuel also has a few player bets for Saturday.

On Thursday, the Penguins once again used a messy first period to hone the rest of their game. The Penguins returned for the second period invigorated and outplayed the Minnesota Wild for the remaining 40 minutes en route to a 4-1 win at the Grand Casino Arena.

