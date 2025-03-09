PREVIEW: Penguins Game 66 vs. Wild

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It’s a new day and new chances for new players wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins (24-31-10) sweater. Sunday, the Penguins face the Minnesota Wild (36-23-4) at Xcel Energy Center.

The puck drops just after 3:30 p.m. EST.

The big picture for this Penguins team is not pleasant. The team has the second-worst goal differential in the league (-57) and the fifth-worst record. With a win on Saturday, the Seattle Kraken passed the Penguins, improving the Penguins’ draft spot to fifth overall.

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group