PREVIEW: Penguins Game 66 vs. Wild

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Penguins FILE: Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell, left, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It’s a new day and new chances for new players wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins (24-31-10) sweater. Sunday, the Penguins face the Minnesota Wild (36-23-4) at Xcel Energy Center.

The puck drops just after 3:30 p.m. EST.

The big picture for this Penguins team is not pleasant. The team has the second-worst goal differential in the league (-57) and the fifth-worst record. With a win on Saturday, the Seattle Kraken passed the Penguins, improving the Penguins’ draft spot to fifth overall.

