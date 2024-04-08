Local

PREVIEW: Penguins Game 78 vs. Maple Leafs

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Washington.

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

TORONTO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the stage to themselves Monday in terms of their hunt for a playoff spot, with no other teams they are competing with on the schedule.

With a win on the road against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Penguins (36-30-11, 83 points) can leapfrog the Detroit Red Wings (84 points), who are in the second Eastern Conference wildcard spot, and equal the 85 points of the third-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

Toronto (44-23-9), third in the Atlantic, has clinched a playoff spot but could conceivably catch Florida for second in the Atlantic and isn’t officially clear of Tampa Bay for third in the Atlantic.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins moved into a playoff spot Saturday, thanks to a hot streak and their 5-4 win that afternoon over Tampa Bay, but Detroit moved a point ahead Sunday with a 3-1 win over Buffalo.

It’s been a remarkable surge for the Penguins, who have won four straight and have an eight-game point streak (6-0-2).

