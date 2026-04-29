PREVIEW: Penguins have chance to erase 3-0 series deficit tonight in Philadelphia

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Hopeless has become hopeful. Losing has become winning. And the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-3) have a chance to erase a 3-0 series deficit if they beat the Philadelphia Flyers (3-2) Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Penguins are just one win away from joining only 10 previous teams in NHL history who have forced a Game 7 despite trailing a best-of-seven series 3-0. Of those 10, four won the series.

Silovs is expected to start Game 6. There is some thought that Flyers coach Rick Tocchet might turn toward backup goalie Samuel Ersson in Game 6 because Vladar has been a little bit soft and because he also suffered what looked like a hand injury in Game 2.

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