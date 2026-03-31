PREVIEW: Penguins look for victory against wild card pursuing Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Just one day after soundly beating one playoff rival on the road, the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-21-16) get little time to enjoy the feeling as they host wild card pursuer, the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena.

It has been a lopsided rivalry. The Penguins have points in 15 of their last 18 games against Detroit (12-3-3). They’ve scored four or more goals in 13 of those 18, and have an active 11-game home points streak (8-0-3) against Detroit.

The Penguins will conclude their 14th set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 11-8-8 (6-4-4 on the first night and 5-4-4 on the second night).

Rickard Rakell has points in 12 of his last 13 games (8-9-17) and is currently on a four-game point streak (5-2-7).

Parker Wotherspoon has nine assists (0-9-9) in his last nine games.

Sidney Crosby notched his 1100th career assist on Monday. He is two points short of tying Steve Yzerman for seventh-place in all-time NHL scoring (1755), and for second place all-time for points with one team.

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