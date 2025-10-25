PREVIEW: Penguins to relaunch Hall of Fame before taking on Blue Jackets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-0) have won four in a row, and done so in several different ways. Saturday, the team will refire their dormant Hall of Fame by inducting luminaries Kevin Stevens, Eddie Johnston, Scotty Bowman, and Ron Francis in pregame ceremonies, then the team will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-0).

The puck will drop after 7 p.m., but the team suggests fans be in their seats before 7 p.m. for the ceremony.

The Penguins survived a beatdown by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday. The Penguins had an answer for every goal, and despite allowing 81 shot attempts, they beat Florida 5-3 in Florida.

Sidney Crosby had a pair of power-play goals, and Tristan Jarry stopped 34 of 37 shots.

Based on trends, expect Arturs Silovs in the Penguins’ net and Elvis Merzlikins for Columbus. Ben Kindel, who scored his second NHL goal Thursday, appears to be scratched Saturday as part of his workload management program. Coach Dan Muse indicated fellow rookie Harrison Brunicke will also remain out of the lineup after being scratched on Thursday.

