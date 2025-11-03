PREVIEW: Penguins take on Maple Leafs

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-3-2) burned their eight-game points streak Saturday and face a couple of crossroads beginning Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1) at Scotiabank Arena.

The puck drops just after 7:30 p.m., just down the street from Rogers Center, where the LA Dodgers claimed the World Series in a dramatic Game 7 on Saturday.

The Penguins also crashed off the runway Saturday, giving two goals in the first 2:43 en route to a relatively hapless 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre.

