PREVIEW: Steelers face Seahawks during home opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

BETTING LINES

Latest lines: Steelers -3, Steelers -170, over/under 40.5

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Strong safety DeShon Elliott (knee) and rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) were also officially ruled out.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was limited on Friday with an ankle injury but has no injury designation for the game and will play.

STEELERS-SEAHAWKS SERIES

The Steelers are 11-10 all-time against the Seahawks. Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are 4-2 against Seattle.

