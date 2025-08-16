Local

PREVIEW: Steelers vs Buccaneers Preseason Gameday

By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com
Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers FILE PHOTO: A young Pittsburgh Steelers fan waves her Terrible Towel during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)
By Alan Saunders, SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH —

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their one and only home preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

The Steelers released tight end DJ Thomas-Jones, waived cornerback Cameron McCutcheon with an injury designation, re-signed tight end Kevin Foelsch and signed cornerback Mikey Victor.

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Quarterback Will Howard (right pinky finger), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (abdominal), tight end Jonnu Smith (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (lower body soft-tissue), guard Aidan Williams (left knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) and cornerback Donte Kent (right foot/ankle) all did not practice on Thursday.

