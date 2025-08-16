PREVIEW: Steelers vs Buccaneers Preseason Gameday

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their one and only home preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town.

The Steelers released tight end DJ Thomas-Jones, waived cornerback Cameron McCutcheon with an injury designation, re-signed tight end Kevin Foelsch and signed cornerback Mikey Victor.

STEELERS INJURY UPDATES

Quarterback Will Howard (right pinky finger), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (abdominal), tight end Jonnu Smith (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (lower body soft-tissue), guard Aidan Williams (left knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) and cornerback Donte Kent (right foot/ankle) all did not practice on Thursday.

