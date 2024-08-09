Previously convicted felon from Beaver Falls sentenced for repeated possession of guns

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A man from Beaver Falls was sentenced for prison for repeated possession of guns offenses.

Eric Kalif Hubbard, 41, was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

On May 23, 2023, an officer with the New Brighton Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a car Hubbard was driving, the Department of Justice said. In approaching the vehicle, the officer observed an open container and the odor of alcohol, as well as a black satchel bag in the vehicle.

When asked by the officer to exit the vehicle due to suspicion of drunk driving, Hubbard sped away in the vehicle, the Department of Justice said.

Hubbard crashed his car and was arrested after officers found him hiding in a bush. The black satchel, which had three pill bottles and a loaded revolver inside, was found in the nearby Beaver River.

On July 14, 2023, an officer with the Beaver Falls Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Hubbard after observing that there was no inspection sticker on his windshield. The officer, who was aware of the prior traffic stop and also knew that Hubbard had a suspended license, determined that the vehicle was a rental, that Hubbard was not on the rental agreement, and that the vehicle had to be towed.

The Department of Justice said the officer found contraband in the car. A search warrant revealed three black ski masks, three pairs of black gloves, a loaded 12 gauge shotgun with a cut stock and a loaded semiautomatic rifle.

At the time Hubbard possessed the firearms and ammunition seized in these instances, he had been convicted of seven felony offenses. Federal law prohibits possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

