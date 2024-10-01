Proposal for transitional housing in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood draws mixed reactions

PITTSBURGH — The community is having mixed reactions to a plan that would bring transitional housing to Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Neighbors tell us they’re concerned about the proximity of the facility, which would be located in an old church on Climax Street, to their residential neighborhood.

The property would be run by Auberle, which manages similar properties around Allegheny County.

“The population that they’re trying to serve are people who are trying to get back on their feet and get to the next step here,” councilperson Bob Charland said. “This would be taking someone who had already been at Second Avenue Commons, and moving them into more stability.”

When Second Avenue Commons caught fire over the summer, county officials planned to move residents into the same Allentown building. After neighbors complained, the county nixed the plan within 24 hours.

>>> Nearly 200 people displaced due to fire at Second Avenue Commons

“I posted signs because I didn’t want them going into my yard. I posted signs to keep them out and I’m glad it didn’t happen,” Joseph Martinez said.

Martinez lives across the street and is disappointed to hear a similar plan is in the works.

“I’m a little upset. Because it’s going to be noisy. This was a quiet neighborhood, and bringing them in here I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Other neighbors don’t see the problem.

“It’s about to get cold. Fall is here and winter is about to come, those people need a place to stay,” Mark Goodnight said.

Officials are still working out the details, but the hope is to get the facility up and running next year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group