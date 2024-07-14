Protesters gather in Shadyside, Pitt Police ask residents to avoid the area

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Police are asking the public to avoid a part of Shadyside because of a protest.

They say the protest is happening in the area of Devonshire Street between Fifth Avenue and Ellsworth Avenue.

A protest attendee said they are protesting because Joan Gabel, Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, will not sit down with them to talk about divestment from Israel.

Protesters are writing messages on the street.

The demonstration is impacting traffic so people traveling in the area are asked to plan ahead.

The AP reports that more than 38,400 people in Gaza have been killed in Israeli ground offensive and bombardments since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that killed at least 1,200 people.

