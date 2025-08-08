PITTSBURGH — Drivers in Oakland can expect closures in August as Pittsburgh Regional Transit continues work on its University Line bus rapid transit project.

On Thursday, PRT said the first closure will begin on August 9. Fifth Avenue will be closed at Thackeray Avenue from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sidewalk and crosswalk on Fifth Avenue will also be closed.

North Bouquet Street from Fifth Avenue to O’Hara Street will be closed from 6 a.m. on August 9 through 6 a.m. on Monday, August 11. Sidewalks and crosswalks will be open in this area.

PRT announces multiple road closures in Oakland in August An aerial view of the work zones and traffic restrictions that will be in place in Oakland beginning August 9. (Pittsburgh Regional Transit/Pittsburgh Regional Transit)

When work wraps up there, Forbes Avenue will close from Craft Avenue to Schenley Drive Extension from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Crews will work from block to block.

Buses will still stop along Fifth and Forbes avenues during construction.

The work is all part of the second phase of the University Line bus rapid transit project, a $291 million project designed to connect Downtown Pittsburgh, Uptown and Oakland. The project is expected to wrap up in 2026.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and give themselves more time to get to their destinations.

