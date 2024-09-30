PRT releases proposal for massive bus route overhaul

PITTSBURGH — It’s been more than a decade since Pittsburgh Regional Transit redesigned its bus network — until now.

On Monday, PRT revealed the first draft of its “Bus Line Redesign,” an overhaul of bus routes.

The goal is to make better use of the busways and get riders to their destinations with fewer stops in between — and at the same time, cover as much ground as possible.

According to PRT, the changes will connect riders to more jobs, hospitals, stores and grocery centers.

Additionally, some routes will no longer have a stop downtown to transfer, which is a problem Channel 11 has highlighted in recent years.

That also goes for Oakland and the airport. PRT hopes to have one-seat rides, meaning you won’t have to get on a bus and then onto another to reach your destination.

Channel 11 previously reported a rapid bus system to the airport is preferred to a T because of the cost.

This is only a draft and PRT is encouraging riders to weigh in. Click here to learn more.

PRT hopes to have a final plan by next spring and implement the changes in 2026.

