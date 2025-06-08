PRT bus catches on fire after wire falls on it at Ross Township garage

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A PRT bus caught on fire at the Ross Township bus garage on Sunday.

Ross Township firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Perry Highway just after 5 p.m.

PRT said a wire came down at the Ross garage and caught the bus on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The garage was evacuated as a precaution.

At this time, Perry Highway is closed between Cemetery Lane and West View Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

