PRT bus catches on fire after wire falls on it at Ross Township garage

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A PRT bus caught on fire at the Ross Township bus garage on Sunday.
Ross Township firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Perry Highway just after 5 p.m.
PRT said a wire came down at the Ross garage and caught the bus on fire.
No injuries were reported.
The garage was evacuated as a precaution.
At this time, Perry Highway is closed between Cemetery Lane and West View Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group