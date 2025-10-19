PRT seasonal service adjustments start Sunday, but some will be delayed

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is rolling out seasonal service adjustments on Sunday, but not as many as they initially planned to.

While dozens of bus routes are seeing trip time changes to increase scheduling efficiency, the transportation company said some of the planned adjustments are delayed or not happening at all.

Two of the planned adjustments no longer being implemented are a detour around the Herron Avenue Bridge and stopping service to the Waterfront.

The City of Pittsburgh has completed construction on the Herron Avenue Bridge, allowing the 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side to return to regular routing.

Buses are continuing to serve stops in front of the Giant Eagle and Target in The Waterfront, after several area officials stepped in to find a solution.

PRT says, long-term, they plan to work with The Waterfront to create a new stop between Giant Eagle and Target.

Some delayed adjustments include the 28X-Airport Flyer route and the removal of Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel detours.

PRT says the 28X-Airport Flyer will start serving the airport’s new terminal as soon as it opens. A date for the terminal’s opening has not yet been set.

The frequency of the buses to the new terminal will decrease to accommodate travel time to and from a new layover location. On weekdays, buses will operate every 32 minutes until 10 p.m. and then every 44 minutes from 10 p.m. until the end of service; every 33 minutes on Saturdays; and every 36 minutes on Sundays.

The Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel, which has been closed since February for “critical infrastructre upgrades,” is expected to reopen soon, per PRT. Once it does, routes detoured through Allentown and the Wabash Tunnel will return to their regular routes.

