Quieter weather pattern, more seasonable temperatures settling in

PITTSBURGH — A quieter weather pattern has finally settled in! A weak clipper system could bring us a few flurries tonight or some spotty rain showers Thursday, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures push into the low 50s tomorrow, a nice return to warmer-than-average conditions.

Another front will graze past the area Friday, bringing showers and the chance for a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. The likelihood for severe weather is low, but winds will be a bit gusty again during the afternoon.

The weekend will feature mostly dry conditions, but watch for showers to end the day Sunday. The exact timing is still up in the air, but right now, showers appear most likely during the evening before another drop in temperature early next week.

Plan on highs early next week in the 40s with overnight lows dipping below freezing.

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