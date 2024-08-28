RAD Days 2024: Free events throughout Allegheny County runs through Oct. 6

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — RAD Days, a longstanding month of free events and activities for people of all ages across Allegheny County, is back.

The Allegheny Regional Asset District’s annual “thank you” to taxpayers for their ongoing support of the county’s libraries, parks and trails, arts and cultural organizations and regional attractions takes place from Sept. 7 through Oct. 6.

There are more than 60 free events, including free admission into some of the area’s most popular attractions: The Andy Warhol Museum, Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. There are also free tours of PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium and free skating at PPG Paints Arena.

A new summertime program is also continuing its offer through September, offering four additional weeks of family fun. The RAD Summer Staycation is available for Allegheny County library card holders.

The full RAD Days schedule is available here.

