Rail system disrupted after ‘T’ car damages overhead power line

PITTSBURGH — The “T” rail system is seeing disruptions after a rail car damaged an overhead power line Monday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials said a rail car on approach at Allegheny Station damaged the power line at 2:10 p.m. As a result, all rail cars are ending service at Gateway Center.

Those still using the T system should use the inbound tracks to board their rail cars at North Side and Allegheny Stations for both inbound and outbound travel.

A bus shuttle is operating between Gateway and Allegheny and will also serve North Side Station, PRT said.

PRT said everything is expected to be back up and running by Tuesday morning.

