Rain could disrupt Wednesday morning commute, trigger localized flooding

PITTSBURGH — Rain will disrupt your plans on Wednesday and could trigger localized flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect through late Wednesday night for Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene (PA) counties, along with Monongalia, Preston (WV) and Garrett (MD) counties. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

Widespread rain is expected for the morning commute. Watch for wet roads and allow extra time.

Expect a brief break in the widespread rain around midday. But the next round of wet weather returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible as well and could bring the threat for damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Rain will continue into Thursday morning with cooler air for the end of the work week. Highs will only make it to the 50s with the chance for on-and-off rain showers at times. We’ll see temperatures recover a bit for Memorial Day Weekend.

