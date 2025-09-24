Rain on and off throughout the day, steady and heavy at times

It will be cloudy throughout the day with on-and-off rain showers, and highs will be around 70 degrees. Rain will be steady to heavy in spots at times, and thunder is possible this afternoon, though severe weather is not expected.

There will be a break in the showers later this evening with fog developing tonight. The next round of rain will move in late overnight, impacting the morning commute. Steady to heavy rain is possible at times. Scattered showers will linger throughout the day with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Drier weather is expected as we head into the weekend. Highs will rise to the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

