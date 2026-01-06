Rain trails off by Wednesday morning, warmer-than-normal temperatures continue

PITTSBURGH — Shake off the winter blues and enjoy the warmer-than-normal temperatures this week.

Highs climb back into the mid-40s Wednesday, mid-50s Thursday and 60 by Friday. Wednesday and most of Thursday will be dry, but intermittent rain returns Friday and continues through part of Saturday.

Temperatures will still be very mild on Saturday despite the wet weather, with a near-record high of 58 degrees. The current record for Saturday is 60 degrees, set in 1924.

Colder air rushes in Sunday, dropping temperatures back near normal in the upper 30s.

